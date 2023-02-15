 Skip to content

She Will Punish Them update for 15 February 2023

Make your Valentine's Day more interesting with this update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added the valentines room (A photo scene)

  • Added the Valentina Lingerie set

  • Added stamina potion

  • Add exp points to the entire party after combat

  • Fixed many map related glitches

  • Minor balance tweaks - you get more gold from looting

  • Added merchants to Nova Palace

  • Bug Fix: The player succubus doesn't look at camera if you look at her

  • Bug Fix: Tisor Mor map doesn't have boss

  • Bug Fix: Achievement hotkey not working

  • Bug Fix: Wrong icons for many items

  • Bug Fix: Falling out of map from grassland skirmish

  • Bug Fix: In some levels enemies occasinally generate out of map

