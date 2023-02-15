-
Added the valentines room (A photo scene)
-
Added the Valentina Lingerie set
-
Added stamina potion
-
Add exp points to the entire party after combat
-
Fixed many map related glitches
-
Minor balance tweaks - you get more gold from looting
-
Added merchants to Nova Palace
-
Bug Fix: The player succubus doesn't look at camera if you look at her
-
Bug Fix: Tisor Mor map doesn't have boss
-
Bug Fix: Achievement hotkey not working
-
Bug Fix: Wrong icons for many items
-
Bug Fix: Falling out of map from grassland skirmish
-
Bug Fix: In some levels enemies occasinally generate out of map
She Will Punish Them update for 15 February 2023
Make your Valentine's Day more interesting with this update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
She Will Punish Them Content Depot 1213741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update