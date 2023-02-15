 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 15 February 2023

Hotfixes for PvP, Targeting UX

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for some server desyncs on PvP and Ascension modes, especially for Arjuna's Gandiva.

Fixed targeting issues on Steam where drag-and-drop sometimes failed to initiate a move.

Changed files in this update

Kurukshetra: Ascension Content Depot 1857541
