- You can no longer use the Grab button to back out of the Key Binding configuration.
- Added a failsafe to Mr. Pinch to avoid softlocks.
- Fixed an issue where the bindings wouldn't display correctly in the Knight transformation when using a keyboard.
- Fixed an issue where if you binded the Jump button to B it would lock you out of the options.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse would flicker when you used a gamepad.
Pizza Tower update for 15 February 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.211
Patchnotes via Steam Community
