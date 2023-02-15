 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 15 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.211

Share · View all patches · Build 10555415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can no longer use the Grab button to back out of the Key Binding configuration.
  • Added a failsafe to Mr. Pinch to avoid softlocks.
  • Fixed an issue where the bindings wouldn't display correctly in the Knight transformation when using a keyboard.
  • Fixed an issue where if you binded the Jump button to B it would lock you out of the options.
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse would flicker when you used a gamepad.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231451
