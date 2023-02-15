V0.1.1 (Networking Patch)

As always, the V0.1 update did not arrive without bugs. This time they were mostly with how the new features interacted with the networking system, and so I have fixed most of these bugs, along with a new lobby browser to replace the old player list!
Changelog
Networking
- Fixed players not rejoining back to lobbies after changing map
- Unified maps and lobbies
- Limited lobby map and other lobby settings to host only
- Prevented switching skins while connected to a lobby
- Added password protected lobbies
- Added lobby browser
- Prevented enabling godmode in multiplayer lobbies
- Tried to fix joining through steam (still broken i think, its hard to test)
Misc
- Removed debug visuals (grenades and AI sight)
- Fixed vehicles not interacting with characters correctly
Hopefully this should make Hexane more playable with friends! Have fun!
Changed files in this update