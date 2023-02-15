 Skip to content

Hexane Playtest update for 15 February 2023

V0.1.1 (Networking Patch)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As always, the V0.1 update did not arrive without bugs. This time they were mostly with how the new features interacted with the networking system, and so I have fixed most of these bugs, along with a new lobby browser to replace the old player list!

Changelog

Networking

  • Fixed players not rejoining back to lobbies after changing map
  • Unified maps and lobbies
  • Limited lobby map and other lobby settings to host only
  • Prevented switching skins while connected to a lobby
  • Added password protected lobbies
  • Added lobby browser
  • Prevented enabling godmode in multiplayer lobbies
  • Tried to fix joining through steam (still broken i think, its hard to test)

Misc

  • Removed debug visuals (grenades and AI sight)
  • Fixed vehicles not interacting with characters correctly

Hopefully this should make Hexane more playable with friends! Have fun!

