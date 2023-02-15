V0.1.1 (Networking Patch)

As always, the V0.1 update did not arrive without bugs. This time they were mostly with how the new features interacted with the networking system, and so I have fixed most of these bugs, along with a new lobby browser to replace the old player list!

Changelog

Networking

Fixed players not rejoining back to lobbies after changing map

Unified maps and lobbies

Limited lobby map and other lobby settings to host only

Prevented switching skins while connected to a lobby

Added password protected lobbies

Added lobby browser

Prevented enabling godmode in multiplayer lobbies

Tried to fix joining through steam (still broken i think, its hard to test)

Misc

Removed debug visuals (grenades and AI sight)

Fixed vehicles not interacting with characters correctly

Hopefully this should make Hexane more playable with friends! Have fun!