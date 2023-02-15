Major Patch 2/2 [Important]

- We lowered the chances of falling
-
- We added a notice in the menu
-
- Now you can run
-
- We fixed the error that Taki returns us
-
- We set the final time, to give time to read the end
-
- Small fixes and optimization.
I want to thank you for testing this game in Early Access, thanks to this, we can improve before its release.
!I'm just an indie, so any review is welcome, thank you very much!!
There is still a lot of content missing, which we will be uploading throughout this week, more creatures...!
Changed files in this update