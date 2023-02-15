Build 349 - New Level "Dive in the Hive"

Hey everyone, great news!

We've added Dive In The Hive into the list of playable levels. It's playable after Pretzel Drop and before Granite God Mesa. There's currently no vehicle or honeypot unlocks linked to it, but it does unlock after playing The Pretzel Drop.

Our next step is balancing the AI on that level and finalizing a sick new vehicle we have in the works called Typhoon Wrangler!