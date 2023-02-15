Terminus - V0.9.7 Hotfix

Fixed a bug where when crafting a Knife Spear or Long Knife Spear, the damage would not change even if the knife used as material was changed.

Fixed a bug where retrieving a trap with bait would copy the bait.

Increased clothing items’ temperature value by about 50-100% (excluding the Fire Suit).

Some traps can now be found in houses or hardware stores, or fortified houses may have them.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon