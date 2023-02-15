 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 15 February 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Hotfix

Build 10554997

  • Fixed a bug where when crafting a Knife Spear or Long Knife Spear, the damage would not change even if the knife used as material was changed.
  • Fixed a bug where retrieving a trap with bait would copy the bait.
  • Increased clothing items’ temperature value by about 50-100% (excluding the Fire Suit).
  • Some traps can now be found in houses or hardware stores, or fortified houses may have them.

