Outpost February Beta Released

Welcome to the largest mid-cycle update in a while (ever?) is now available in the 'upcoming' beta branch on Steam:

The game is auto-saved more often to avoid loss of progress.

When the player starts flying the model displays wings.

Show the names of objects you're collecting.

Players can no longer walk on steep surfaces. Steep terrain is marked brown.

Fixed a bug where the player was not level or was facing an odd direction at the start of a new game.

The player and codex will now always start on a level surface.

Fixed a lot of irregular movement around blocks.

Player can now remove blocks via the Construction tab in the inventory.

Building an outpost if there are hex blocks obstructing is no longer allowed.

Fixed incorrect vertical positioning of outposts placed on another outpost's grid.

No longer allow placement of blocks diagonally up or down from an existing block.

Fixed the game creating invisible blocks that can't be removed.

Improve the visibility of the preview placement block at night.

You can point at the ground directly underneath a block to place a block there, even if you're outside of an outpost's radius.

Fix resources being clustered in some areas of the planet and spread out in others.

Fix the codex being invisible sometimes on load.

Players now start with an outpost and do not have to solve the codex to get it. This is a temporary measure until another system makes it in.

The Outpost application now has an icon.

Fixed some rare crashes.

Fixed some crashes on Radeon graphics cards.

Fixed occasional crashing after reloading saved data from games that previously crashed.

Some performance improvements, for example reduced hitching because of loading and saving entities while walking around, and improved performance while walking near blocks.

With these changes I've been working on making the home building and hex block placing experience good, with an eye towards eventually being able to support an art contest. As a part of that I've also been trying to improve the game's new player experience a bit. Next I'll be looking at creating new hex block types for the player to use to create more interesting structures.

Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for playing Outpost.