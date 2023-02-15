 Skip to content

City Zoomer update for 15 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Knife unlocked on Street at the same time as the 5k achievement.
-Fixed missing collisions.

. ːtessuː

