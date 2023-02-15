- Updated combo helper display
- Improved visuals
- Less distruptive display, prioritize furthest combos
- Weapon Colors
- Each fighter now has color pairs that link to combo system colors
Saber Punks Playtest update for 15 February 2023
Hand Colors
