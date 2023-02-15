 Skip to content

Saber Punks Playtest update for 15 February 2023

Hand Colors

  • Updated combo helper display
  • Improved visuals
  • Less distruptive display, prioritize furthest combos
  • Weapon Colors
  • Each fighter now has color pairs that link to combo system colors

