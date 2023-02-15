Hi everyone,

Thanks for all of your feedback, here is an update with some fixes and improvements you suggested!

Please make sure to leave a Steam review to help us reach more players!

Multiplayer: fixed sometimes when players of the same team attack a building robot, only one player gets the reward.

Fixed Plasma Laser Module on robots don't shoot at all.

Fixed Stone Tier achievement does not unlock.

Increased Wongiuon's attack radius by 12%.

Fixed a rare issue with some buildings not spawning their robot.

Fixed a building in the volcanic biome where the robot was spawning on an inaccessible floor.

More fixes and improvements coming, keep letting me know what you want changed and improved on our Discord or Steam Discussions and I will keep improving the game as long as it aligns with my vision for it, thank you!