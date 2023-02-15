- Shows cursor in options menu even if cursor is hidden in game.
Pants Quest update for 15 February 2023
Version 1.3.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pants Quest Windows Depot 1810611
- Loading history…
Pants Quest Mac Depot 1810612
- Loading history…
Pants Quest Linux Depot 1810613
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update