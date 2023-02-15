 Skip to content

Pants Quest update for 15 February 2023

Version 1.3.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Shows cursor in options menu even if cursor is hidden in game.

Changed files in this update

Pants Quest Windows Depot 1810611
Pants Quest Mac Depot 1810612
Pants Quest Linux Depot 1810613
