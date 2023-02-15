UPDATE #5 Scottish Platoon, Vickers Machinegun, Gunplay Improvements, bug fixes.

Hey everyone! Hope you like the new features and fixes.
Additions
- Added Scottish Units
- Added Vickers MG
- Added First person death animation
- Added French Rifle for the AI
- Added camera shake for nearby artillery
- NEW scenario battle: Scottish Fort Defense
Changes / Fixes
- Fixed MG death glitch
- Ragdoll animations Improved
- Ragdoll mass is now accurate
- Fixed weapon switch bug
- Removed timer from sandbox mode
- Timer is now transparent
- Fixed tree colliders on blank map
- Guns now push ragdolls
- Dead bodies are more optimized
- French now wear a longer coat
- First person recoil smoothed out
- Artillery is buffed 50%
Thank you for the support and let me know what you want to see in the next update!
-Jack
Changed files in this update