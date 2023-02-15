UPDATE #5 Scottish Platoon, Vickers Machinegun, Gunplay Improvements, bug fixes.

Hey everyone! Hope you like the new features and fixes.

Additions

Added Scottish Units

Added Vickers MG

Added First person death animation

Added French Rifle for the AI

Added camera shake for nearby artillery

NEW scenario battle: Scottish Fort Defense

Changes / Fixes

Fixed MG death glitch

Ragdoll animations Improved

Ragdoll mass is now accurate

Fixed weapon switch bug

Removed timer from sandbox mode

Timer is now transparent

Fixed tree colliders on blank map

Guns now push ragdolls

Dead bodies are more optimized

French now wear a longer coat

First person recoil smoothed out

Artillery is buffed 50%

Thank you for the support and let me know what you want to see in the next update!

-Jack