Rising Front update for 15 February 2023

UPDATE #5 Scottish Platoon, Vickers Machinegun, Gunplay Improvements, bug fixes.

Build 10554321

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Hope you like the new features and fixes.

Additions

  • Added Scottish Units
  • Added Vickers MG
  • Added First person death animation
  • Added French Rifle for the AI
  • Added camera shake for nearby artillery
  • NEW scenario battle: Scottish Fort Defense

Changes / Fixes

  • Fixed MG death glitch
  • Ragdoll animations Improved
  • Ragdoll mass is now accurate
  • Fixed weapon switch bug
  • Removed timer from sandbox mode
  • Timer is now transparent
  • Fixed tree colliders on blank map
  • Guns now push ragdolls
  • Dead bodies are more optimized
  • French now wear a longer coat
  • First person recoil smoothed out
  • Artillery is buffed 50%

Thank you for the support and let me know what you want to see in the next update!

-Jack

