Hello!

I recently got a proposition to make a bundle with 4 games, all in the Horde Survival / Bullet Heaven genre.

here is the list of game:

Rogue: Genesia

20 Minutes Till Dawn

Nomad Survival

Void Scrappers

Project Lazarus

The bundle come with a 15% discount!

I believe this can help you wait until the next update of Rogue:Genesia is availible for everyone to play!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30627/Bullet_Hell_for_my_Valentine/