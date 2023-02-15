 Skip to content

Advanced Rogue Intelligence Assault: Genesis update for 15 February 2023

Update 4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

snow base mission now ends after finishing the dialogue.

Hit sound effects are now effected by SoundVolume

The car in the City and certain missions are now affected by SoundVolume

Ambient noise in the Race Garage is now effected by SoundVolume

Collisions added to all npcs in the city

Continue Game now tries to place you on the last checkpoint mission instead of loading you into the Apartment then needing to find the Assistant Sentinel in the City. But if you still load into the apartment, it's likely because you supposed to. Just go to the City to continue your progress.

Maiko's Torso area now correctly shines.

Starfighter controls now use Mouse for directional movement. Movement is reduced while boosting.
W , Space = Boost
S = Brake
A,D = Roll

Starfighter ship base speed and boost speed increased

Mouse Sensitivity functionality was added via a slider in ESC -> Settings -> Options

Running and Walking is now a toggle by pressing and releasing left shift key.

performance improvements:

  • Changed Arielle's Mega Laser Weapon Explosion
  • Remove lights from various weapon projectiles
  • Female green agent rate of fire reduced and damage increased
  • blue sentinel drone rate of fire reduced and damage increased
  • some number of people and buildings in the City were reduced to help with City loading time.

