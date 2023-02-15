Small Fixes | Update 3.0.3

Dear Adventurer,
sorry for keeping you waiting for so long! Development on our next title is proceeding with full power, so we had no time to bring you a few new bugfixes until this moment, which are live now.
Additional Note: We did notice that the tutorial is not working, but we need to postpone the fix of the tutorial a bit more. A few very impactful bugs appeared (due to version 3.0.0 being a bit more rushed than the other versions) and also a few voice lines are still missing. Although we can not say WHEN the tutorial will be fixed, we are working on it!
Bugfixes with this small update include:
- Fixed a bug where Draw Triggers of Ability Cards would not activate.
- Fixed a bug where the Guild would not transform into Reinforcements! when you played a guild for your last hero, but had more Guilds in your hand.
- Increased performance minimally.
- Fixed a few minor bugs.
Found some more bugs? Let us know on our official Discord server.
With best regards
Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!
Changed files in this update