Small Fixes | Update 3.0.3

Dear Adventurer,

sorry for keeping you waiting for so long! Development on our next title is proceeding with full power, so we had no time to bring you a few new bugfixes until this moment, which are live now.

Additional Note: We did notice that the tutorial is not working, but we need to postpone the fix of the tutorial a bit more. A few very impactful bugs appeared (due to version 3.0.0 being a bit more rushed than the other versions) and also a few voice lines are still missing. Although we can not say WHEN the tutorial will be fixed, we are working on it!

Bugfixes with this small update include:

Fixed a bug where Draw Triggers of Ability Cards would not activate.

Fixed a bug where the Guild would not transform into Reinforcements! when you played a guild for your last hero, but had more Guilds in your hand.

Increased performance minimally.

Fixed a few minor bugs.

Found some more bugs? Let us know on our official Discord server.

With best regards

Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!