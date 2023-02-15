Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of Feb. 15th

Dear Commanders:
The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 14:00, Feb. 15th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes
The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game
During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss
New Event-Blacktide Frontline
Blacktide Frontline is a limited-time trial. During the Event period, The commander has to challenge boss with 4 blackguards with self-decided difficulty
Event Rule
The boss has a specific weakness which appropriate Blackguard can take advantage of
The challenge of all difficulties cost 100 AP
The trial is limited to 180 sec. If whole team faints in battle or exceed the time, challenge fails
If kill the leader within the time limit, commander will win score and drop rewards from boss
The more bonus drops will be given at higher difficulties, massive modification stone will be awarded. Each difficulty has its own leaderboard and will provide Diamond ranking reward
There is also score for each participation. Bonus rewards and score ranking rewards will be given based on the accumulated score, including modification stone, SS blackguard Shard and precious coin
Accumulative Stage Reward
45 pts: adding stone100
90pts: elimination stone100
135 pts: mercurial stone100
180 pts: adding stone100
225 pts: mercurial stone200 casting stone5
360 pts: Warp Shards (Florentia)30 Advanced mercirual stone3
450 pts: pts: Warp Shards (Florentia)60 Blacktide Medal25
Players can get up to 4 rounds of all Accumulative Stage Reward
Event duration: After update to March 2nd
New Event-Fusion Miracle
During the Event, players can obtain massive Warp Scroll, AP, SS blackguard shard and precious Coin as reward by completing a serial of modification stone fusion task
Task List
Adding stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 adding stone)
Elimination stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 elimination stone)
Mercurial stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 mercurial stone)
Whetstone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 35 whetstone)
Ascent Stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 330 Ascent Stone)
Fickle Stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 fickle stone)
Task Reward
dding stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2
Elimination stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2
Mercurial stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2
Whetstone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2
Ascent Stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2
Fickle Stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2
Reward after completing all 6 tasks: Blacktide Medal30 Top Conscription Nameplate I1
Event Duration: After update to March 2nd
Level Adjustment
Add 551-600 level in Misty Area
Add new map in Misty Area, new player's Lightning Damage Boost BUFF will be added
Adjust Misty Area framework, now the map combination will be more regular
Removed Solus Commander from Misty Area
Stage chapter extend to Ch. 13
Rune Related
Add one more slot in either Prefix and Suffix, player can unlock them by using Moonlight Prefix Stone and Moonlight suffix Stone
New Rune Batch Dismantle Function
Add Batch Dismantle button in Rune Dismantle page, select highest level and click confirm, all runes that is equal to or lower than the selected level will be dismantled
New Rune Auto modification Function
The rule are similar to Equipment Auto Modification, player will need to select targeted Affix, Level range, and attribute percentage to proceed
Add targeted attribute value display
Blackmarket Related Adjustment
Market Rule Adjustment
The Market refresh rule and price adjust to: First 8 times refreshing will consume 400 coins, therefore, the cost of each refresh doubles
the redeemable amount of all items except equipment and Tome of the chosen will be doubled
The Dried Meat will be replaced by Smoked Meatloaf, 1 available per refresh
New Blackmarket Shop-Great Wall Watch
Players can exchange rewards like advanced Heirloom, new Equipment Blueprints etc. by using precious Blacktide Medal in this shop, more items will be released in future
Guild Adjustment
New Guardian Guild Front Talent available
Guild Maximum Number Expansion
Now Lv. 9 Guild could have up to 16 numbers, Lv. 10 up to 17 numbers. Lv. 11 up to 18 numbers
Monthly Card Profit Adjustment
New Premium Subscription profit: +100% Ancient Coin from daily task reward
Adjust the Labyrinth Coin bonus provided by Premium Subscription from 100% to 150%
Adjust the +50% Glory Coin from Arena Chests Coin from Arena Chests provided by Regular Subscription to +150%
Blackguard Adjustment
Twin Bulwark-Dongdong
Increase skill value of the Combat Skill-【Into the Fray】,Ultimate Skill-【Matyr "dom"】, and normal attack damage
Ajust the [Exhilaration] value of each layer, and increase the max layer of [Exhilaration]
Arson Fairy-Lara
Increase the skill value of her combat skill 【Fireball】
Lara's normal attack will use Spell Power（will no longer use Attack Power）
Asura’s Katana-Sakura
Increase the skill value of her combat skill 【Blossom Blade Dance】
Shop Related
Daily Casting Box purchase time increase to 10
New Bundle
Limited AP Box: Arklance Ham1 Smoked Meatloaf3 1000 Diamonds Traveling Package(Smaill)*2 Up to 30 times, Duration: 14 days
Sakura Skin Bundle and Associated Secondary Bundle
Bloom under the Moon Ⅰ: Skin-Bloom under the Moon1 Warp Shard(Sakura) 90 Whetstone50 Anti-Fatigue License50 Loot Expansion License1
Bloom under the Moon Ⅱ(Get Bloom under the Moon I to unlock): Warp Shard(Sakura)180 Warp Shard(Lilla)360 Exclusive Deputy-57100 Aegis of Shattered Sakura1 Advanced Mercurial stone*10
New Equipments
Relic: Imbued Crystal
When normal attack hits, there is a 5% of chance to gain a Power Orb, when Power Orbs reaching maximum number, lose all Power Orbs and trigger Echo of Arcane, increase Fire, Frost, Lightning damage dealt by 10% (the damage boost effect happens separately, and each lost Power Orb will increase damage dealt by 2%), last for 20 sec
Way to obtain: Great Wall Watch
Heirloom: Draconic Breath
Fire damage boost increased by 25%+0.1% per Level(Up to Lv. 500)
When eliminate target with fire damage, release a Flame Impact, causing damage equal to 300% of Physical Power+Spell Power to all targets within 5 meters nearby. The Flame Impact has a 1 sec of trigger interval, and the damage causes won't trigger crit and other effects
Way to obtain: Great Wall Watch
Heirloom: Cursed Runeblade
When Sakura wears this, Physical damage boost increased by 25%+0.1% per Level(Up to Lv. 500)
When Sakura wears this, she can release an additional slash when physical damage done, causing physical damage equal to 300% of Physical Power to the target and up to 2 surrounding enemies. The Slash has a 1 sec of trigger interval, and the damage causes won't trigger crit and other effects
Way to obtain: Great Wall Watch
Sakura Exclusive Deputy: Aegis of Shattered Sakura
When Sakura equips this, every 2000 points of her STR will convert into Physical Damage Boost by 1%. The damage dealt of [Blossom Blade Dance] increased by 100%, and her ultimate skill releases and normal attack won't be interrupted when she releases [Blossom Blade Dance]
Way to obtain: Bloom under the Moon Ⅱ Bundle
Performance Optimization
Add Display Concisely Button
When the Concisely Display selected, only relatively higher damage of each hero within certain period will be displayed
Bug Fix and Other Optimization
Fixed the issue that the enemy's Front displayed in preparation page and in battle does not match in Acadamy Cup
Fixed the Commander abnormal skill casting issue in the Labyrinth
Fixed the issue that the game will stuck after passing Misty Area stage 550 while the auto push is on
Fixed the issue that when attempting to awake A-tier hero to Immortal quality, the game will stuck(A-tier hero cannot be upgraded to Immortal quality)
Fixed the issue that the 【steal rage】effect will take effect to Invincible target, now it will no loger take effect to invincible target
Fixed the issue that BUFFs that can stack layer do not take effect at the beginning of the battle
Fixed the issue that the 【Crimson Raiment】 Equipment skill: increase Resurrection Chance does not correct take effect
Fixed the issue that the Lightning Penetration effect of the equipment 【Cord of Lightning】 does not take effect
Fixed the issue that the equipment skill of 【Nox Aeterna】does not correctly take effect
Fixed the issue that the 8 set effect of Gem·Voltaic Vulpes does not corectly add Electrocution Effect to the enemies
Fixed the issue that the equipment 【Instructors’ Testament】 may cause hero death
Fixed the issue that Alice's skill 【Cheshire's Chasing Game】 sometimes does not slow enemies when crit hits
Fixed the issue that Galahad's skill 【Guardian of Light】 cooldown can be reduced to 0
Fixed the issue that when Unseen Shadow's skill 【Shadowstep】crits, his own rage will be reset
Fixed the issue that King of the Damned's skill【Everlasting Frenzy】 will abnormally increase his MAX HP
Fixed the issue that the HP boost provided by King of the Damned's skill【Everlasting Frenzy】 will be removed after switching runes
Adjusted the Expedition effectiveness of Chapter 1-3
Optimized the Labyrinth Map model precision, now the item Collision volume will be more precise
Fixed the issue that monster's elemental resistance does not correctly applied in some levels after lv. 300
*The Bunny Gift Bag will no longer drop after update
