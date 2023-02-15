Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of Feb. 15th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders:

The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 14:00, Feb. 15th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes

The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss

=============

New Event-Blacktide Frontline

Blacktide Frontline is a limited-time trial. During the Event period, The commander has to challenge boss with 4 blackguards with self-decided difficulty

Event Rule

The boss has a specific weakness which appropriate Blackguard can take advantage of

The challenge of all difficulties cost 100 AP

The trial is limited to 180 sec. If whole team faints in battle or exceed the time, challenge fails

If kill the leader within the time limit, commander will win score and drop rewards from boss

The more bonus drops will be given at higher difficulties, massive modification stone will be awarded. Each difficulty has its own leaderboard and will provide Diamond ranking reward

There is also score for each participation. Bonus rewards and score ranking rewards will be given based on the accumulated score, including modification stone, SS blackguard Shard and precious coin

Accumulative Stage Reward

45 pts: adding stone100

90pts: elimination stone100

135 pts: mercurial stone100

180 pts: adding stone100

225 pts: mercurial stone200 casting stone5

360 pts: Warp Shards (Florentia)30 Advanced mercirual stone3

450 pts: pts: Warp Shards (Florentia)60 Blacktide Medal25

Players can get up to 4 rounds of all Accumulative Stage Reward

Event duration: After update to March 2nd

New Event-Fusion Miracle

During the Event, players can obtain massive Warp Scroll, AP, SS blackguard shard and precious Coin as reward by completing a serial of modification stone fusion task

Task List

Adding stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 adding stone)

Elimination stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 elimination stone)

Mercurial stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 mercurial stone)

Whetstone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 35 whetstone)

Ascent Stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 330 Ascent Stone)

Fickle Stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 fickle stone)

Task Reward

dding stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2

Elimination stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2

Mercurial stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2

Whetstone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2

Ascent Stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2

Fickle Stone fusion task: Warp Scroll20 Academy Cup Ticket25 Smoked Meatloaf2

Reward after completing all 6 tasks: Blacktide Medal30 Top Conscription Nameplate I1

Event Duration: After update to March 2nd

Level Adjustment

Add 551-600 level in Misty Area

Add new map in Misty Area, new player's Lightning Damage Boost BUFF will be added

Adjust Misty Area framework, now the map combination will be more regular

Removed Solus Commander from Misty Area

Stage chapter extend to Ch. 13

Rune Related

Add one more slot in either Prefix and Suffix, player can unlock them by using Moonlight Prefix Stone and Moonlight suffix Stone

New Rune Batch Dismantle Function

Add Batch Dismantle button in Rune Dismantle page, select highest level and click confirm, all runes that is equal to or lower than the selected level will be dismantled

New Rune Auto modification Function

The rule are similar to Equipment Auto Modification, player will need to select targeted Affix, Level range, and attribute percentage to proceed

Add targeted attribute value display

Blackmarket Related Adjustment

Market Rule Adjustment

The Market refresh rule and price adjust to: First 8 times refreshing will consume 400 coins, therefore, the cost of each refresh doubles

the redeemable amount of all items except equipment and Tome of the chosen will be doubled

The Dried Meat will be replaced by Smoked Meatloaf, 1 available per refresh

New Blackmarket Shop-Great Wall Watch

Players can exchange rewards like advanced Heirloom, new Equipment Blueprints etc. by using precious Blacktide Medal in this shop, more items will be released in future

Guild Adjustment

New Guardian Guild Front Talent available

Guild Maximum Number Expansion

Now Lv. 9 Guild could have up to 16 numbers, Lv. 10 up to 17 numbers. Lv. 11 up to 18 numbers

Monthly Card Profit Adjustment

New Premium Subscription profit: +100% Ancient Coin from daily task reward

Adjust the Labyrinth Coin bonus provided by Premium Subscription from 100% to 150%

Adjust the +50% Glory Coin from Arena Chests Coin from Arena Chests provided by Regular Subscription to +150%

Blackguard Adjustment

Twin Bulwark-Dongdong

Increase skill value of the Combat Skill-【Into the Fray】,Ultimate Skill-【Matyr "dom"】, and normal attack damage

Ajust the [Exhilaration] value of each layer, and increase the max layer of [Exhilaration]

Arson Fairy-Lara

Increase the skill value of her combat skill 【Fireball】

Lara's normal attack will use Spell Power（will no longer use Attack Power）

Asura’s Katana-Sakura

Increase the skill value of her combat skill 【Blossom Blade Dance】

Shop Related

Daily Casting Box purchase time increase to 10

New Bundle

Limited AP Box: Arklance Ham1 Smoked Meatloaf3 1000 Diamonds Traveling Package(Smaill)*2 Up to 30 times, Duration: 14 days

Sakura Skin Bundle and Associated Secondary Bundle

Bloom under the Moon Ⅰ: Skin-Bloom under the Moon1 Warp Shard(Sakura) 90 Whetstone50 Anti-Fatigue License50 Loot Expansion License1

Bloom under the Moon Ⅱ(Get Bloom under the Moon I to unlock): Warp Shard(Sakura)180 Warp Shard(Lilla)360 Exclusive Deputy-57100 Aegis of Shattered Sakura1 Advanced Mercurial stone*10

New Equipments

Relic: Imbued Crystal

When normal attack hits, there is a 5% of chance to gain a Power Orb, when Power Orbs reaching maximum number, lose all Power Orbs and trigger Echo of Arcane, increase Fire, Frost, Lightning damage dealt by 10% (the damage boost effect happens separately, and each lost Power Orb will increase damage dealt by 2%), last for 20 sec

Way to obtain: Great Wall Watch

Heirloom: Draconic Breath

Fire damage boost increased by 25%+0.1% per Level(Up to Lv. 500)

When eliminate target with fire damage, release a Flame Impact, causing damage equal to 300% of Physical Power+Spell Power to all targets within 5 meters nearby. The Flame Impact has a 1 sec of trigger interval, and the damage causes won't trigger crit and other effects

Way to obtain: Great Wall Watch

Heirloom: Cursed Runeblade

When Sakura wears this, Physical damage boost increased by 25%+0.1% per Level(Up to Lv. 500)

When Sakura wears this, she can release an additional slash when physical damage done, causing physical damage equal to 300% of Physical Power to the target and up to 2 surrounding enemies. The Slash has a 1 sec of trigger interval, and the damage causes won't trigger crit and other effects

Way to obtain: Great Wall Watch

Sakura Exclusive Deputy: Aegis of Shattered Sakura

When Sakura equips this, every 2000 points of her STR will convert into Physical Damage Boost by 1%. The damage dealt of [Blossom Blade Dance] increased by 100%, and her ultimate skill releases and normal attack won't be interrupted when she releases [Blossom Blade Dance]

Way to obtain: Bloom under the Moon Ⅱ Bundle

Performance Optimization

Add Display Concisely Button

When the Concisely Display selected, only relatively higher damage of each hero within certain period will be displayed

Bug Fix and Other Optimization

Fixed the issue that the enemy's Front displayed in preparation page and in battle does not match in Acadamy Cup

Fixed the Commander abnormal skill casting issue in the Labyrinth

Fixed the issue that the game will stuck after passing Misty Area stage 550 while the auto push is on

Fixed the issue that when attempting to awake A-tier hero to Immortal quality, the game will stuck(A-tier hero cannot be upgraded to Immortal quality)

Fixed the issue that the 【steal rage】effect will take effect to Invincible target, now it will no loger take effect to invincible target

Fixed the issue that BUFFs that can stack layer do not take effect at the beginning of the battle

Fixed the issue that the 【Crimson Raiment】 Equipment skill: increase Resurrection Chance does not correct take effect

Fixed the issue that the Lightning Penetration effect of the equipment 【Cord of Lightning】 does not take effect

Fixed the issue that the equipment skill of 【Nox Aeterna】does not correctly take effect

Fixed the issue that the 8 set effect of Gem·Voltaic Vulpes does not corectly add Electrocution Effect to the enemies

Fixed the issue that the equipment 【Instructors’ Testament】 may cause hero death

Fixed the issue that Alice's skill 【Cheshire's Chasing Game】 sometimes does not slow enemies when crit hits

Fixed the issue that Galahad's skill 【Guardian of Light】 cooldown can be reduced to 0

Fixed the issue that when Unseen Shadow's skill 【Shadowstep】crits, his own rage will be reset

Fixed the issue that King of the Damned's skill【Everlasting Frenzy】 will abnormally increase his MAX HP

Fixed the issue that the HP boost provided by King of the Damned's skill【Everlasting Frenzy】 will be removed after switching runes

Adjusted the Expedition effectiveness of Chapter 1-3

Optimized the Labyrinth Map model precision, now the item Collision volume will be more precise

Fixed the issue that monster's elemental resistance does not correctly applied in some levels after lv. 300

*The Bunny Gift Bag will no longer drop after update