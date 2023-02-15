Controller Controls (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo)
- Use = Left Trigger
- Zoom = Right Trigger
- Sprint = Left Joystick Click / Right Bumper
- Flashlight = Triangle, Y, X
- Crouch = Circle, B, A
- Jump = X, A, B
- Replace Battery = Square, X, Y
Changes
- Add Controller support (Almost full support)
- Added TV with VHS player
- Added water fountains
- Added Janitor Closet Tile
- Added intercom system with intercom voice clips
- Improved open lockers so door is more open making it more visible
- Increase controller look sensitivity by x5
- Updated Tutorial to detect controller
- Fixed unable to turn off lights that are flickering due to 216
- Prevented dragging items between collectables and equipment
- Fixed still able to turn lights on in Tape Four bathroom after turning off power
- Changed tutorial loading to use black loading screen
- Reduced max corruption when Smiler is nearby but invisible
- Fixed gap in Tape Two Elevator Hallway
- Fixed light leaking from breaker room in Tape Four
- Adjusted flashlight angle
- Improved garbage cans
- Fixed unable to grab glow stick in single desk
- Fixed rare floating objects
- Made doors close more reliably
- Fixed footsteps in water don't make detectable sound
- Improved Scanline and other visual effects
- Added Ambient Occlusion
- Improved fluorescent light sounds
- Prevented 011 from spawning near entrance
- Fixed 011 unable to walk through pair of toilets
- Prevented crouching into water
- Fixed invisible soap dispensers
- Improved lighting
- Increased brightness of camera running lights
- Fixed crouching into sink
- Fixed medicine cabinet doors occasionally breaking off
- Reduced camcorder zoom sound
- Added magic 8 Ball Collectable (But it's not usable yet)
Known Issues
- Unable to use menu drop downs with controller
- Basketball Court Tile temporarily disabled for performance reasons.
