The Classrooms update for 15 February 2023

0.2.5.145

Build 10554130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller Controls (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo)

  • Use = Left Trigger
  • Zoom = Right Trigger
  • Sprint = Left Joystick Click / Right Bumper
  • Flashlight = Triangle, Y, X
  • Crouch = Circle, B, A
  • Jump = X, A, B
  • Replace Battery = Square, X, Y

Changes

  • Add Controller support (Almost full support)
  • Added TV with VHS player
  • Added water fountains
  • Added Janitor Closet Tile
  • Added intercom system with intercom voice clips
  • Improved open lockers so door is more open making it more visible
  • Increase controller look sensitivity by x5
  • Updated Tutorial to detect controller
  • Fixed unable to turn off lights that are flickering due to 216
  • Prevented dragging items between collectables and equipment
  • Fixed still able to turn lights on in Tape Four bathroom after turning off power
  • Changed tutorial loading to use black loading screen
  • Reduced max corruption when Smiler is nearby but invisible
  • Fixed gap in Tape Two Elevator Hallway
  • Fixed light leaking from breaker room in Tape Four
  • Adjusted flashlight angle
  • Improved garbage cans
  • Fixed unable to grab glow stick in single desk
  • Fixed rare floating objects
  • Made doors close more reliably
  • Fixed footsteps in water don't make detectable sound
  • Improved Scanline and other visual effects
  • Added Ambient Occlusion
  • Improved fluorescent light sounds
  • Prevented 011 from spawning near entrance
  • Fixed 011 unable to walk through pair of toilets
  • Prevented crouching into water
  • Fixed invisible soap dispensers
  • Improved lighting
  • Increased brightness of camera running lights
  • Fixed crouching into sink
  • Fixed medicine cabinet doors occasionally breaking off
  • Reduced camcorder zoom sound
  • Added magic 8 Ball Collectable (But it's not usable yet)

Known Issues

  • Unable to use menu drop downs with controller
  • Basketball Court Tile temporarily disabled for performance reasons.

