Exipelago update for 15 February 2023

v00.01.48

Features:

  • Demo was released

Bugfixes:

  • Issue with ownership not reseting even when setting to "none" in the zones window
  • Corpse no longer rendering black under certain conditions

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-48.37/

