Added the ability to change the order of titles.

Added "My Set" function for titles.

Added new box skins and title panels

Updated default illustrations of Flandre and Nue.

Other functional adjustments, bug fixes, etc.

For more information (It's in Japanese, please use your browser's translation function)

http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1141.html