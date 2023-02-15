Perseus: Titan Slayer - Update 3

-
Fixed a bug with WASD controls when you try to attack and move at the same time, resulting in a wrong turn.
Fixed a bug with WASD controls where the character doesn't aim at the mouse cursor while moving.
Added Legacy Controls, these are experimental, to activate them, go to Options > Controls > Legacy.
Legacy controls are for WASD movement only. The difference is that now you can attack while moving and dashing direction will depend on WASD buttons and not the vector you are facing.
Added an X button to close the inventory in case you get stuck there.
Fixed a bug where character conversation would overlap with choosing a new ability.
Added the missing treasure reward to one of the maps.
Added visual values to the health and mana bars.
Late bosses will drop a tier 4 gem instead of a new ability.
