Victim update for 15 February 2023

Patch 1.8.6.3 for February 14th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10553992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved the Realization Cutscene

-Made some aesthetic adjustments in the Graveyard

-Added to the the Cyborgs in the Facility of Madness

-Audio fix in the Graveyard

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
