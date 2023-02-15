Update with some corrections

-When using the Densha de GO controller made by ZUIKI, a problem with ZL being pushed by the emergency brake has been fixed.

However, due to hardware reasons, ZL cannot be pressed when the handle is in the emergency brake position.

-Fixed wrong turnout direction on train 572.

-Fixed a problem in which key settings were not saved when set to default.

-The Shin-Nozaki pocket track and the Daidoji pocket track were not translated, which has been corrected.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・ZUIKI製電車でGOコントローラ使用時、非常ブレーキでZLが押される不具合を修正しました。

ただしハードの都合上、ノッチが非常ブレーキの位置にあるときはZLが押せない状態になります。

・572列車で分岐器の方向が違っていたのを修正しました。

・キー設定をデフォルトにしたとき、キー設定が保存されない不具合を修正しました。

・新野崎引上線と大道寺引上線の翻訳ができていなかったのを修正しました。