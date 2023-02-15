 Skip to content

Mad Father update for 15 February 2023

繁體中文版緊急修復 (Traditional Chinese Ver Only)

Share · View all patches · Build 10553516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

諸位玩家

近日對遊戲進行版本更新時，由於我們的疏忽，出現了部分繁體中文玩家無法啟動遊戲的問題。現已對遊戲進行了緊急修復。請無法啟動遊戲的玩家將遊戲更新到最新版本，然後再度嘗試啟動遊戲。

為大家帶來不便深表歉意。希望今後大家也能在本作中玩得愉快！

Changed files in this update

Mad Father TC Depot 483983
