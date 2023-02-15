v0.5.82
-Improved tree physics and tree LODs to increase visual quality
-Improved health bar rendering to remove jitter from its position when an enemy is moving
-Optimized gpu rendering performance while traveling to new islands and in some cases while on islands
-Grass rendering improvements and visual updates
-Improved speech bubble logic on npc
-Prevented playing the game before world files have finished their initial loading
Breakwaters update for 15 February 2023
Improve physics, performance, and graphics
v0.5.82
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update