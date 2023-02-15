 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 15 February 2023

Improve physics, performance, and graphics

Build 10553076 · Last edited by Wendy

v0.5.82
-Improved tree physics and tree LODs to increase visual quality
-Improved health bar rendering to remove jitter from its position when an enemy is moving
-Optimized gpu rendering performance while traveling to new islands and in some cases while on islands
-Grass rendering improvements and visual updates
-Improved speech bubble logic on npc
-Prevented playing the game before world files have finished their initial loading

