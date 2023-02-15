Omen of Spring Update (Prologue): Countless fixes and improvements!

Hi everyone!

It's been a long time since our last update to the Prologue, as we have been focusing very hard on making the main game as good as it can be. But this time around, with the release of our latest update to the main game, Omen of Spring, we thought it was a great time to make an update and bring the Prologue up to speed!

To be honest, the number of changes from the last version in the Prologue are just too many to keep track of, BUT, to make a very very short list of what you can expect:

Loads of visual improvements in the UI all across the game;

Considerably increased performance, game should be A LOT lighter now;

LIterally hundreds of bug fixes with skills, calculations, balance changes;

New and improved sound effects and tracks;

Loads of improvements for the controller support in the game;

Considerable fixes and improvements for Mac and Linux platforms;

We have been pushing Soulstone Survivors forward with everything we have, and if you have not checked out the main game yet, you can always jump to it from the link below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2066020/Soulstone_Survivors/

Since the Early Access release in November 2022, we have added a load of new skills, weapons, systems, secrets, enemies, bosses... and we got many more updates coming in the following months, so if you want to help us in the ride from Early Access to Full Release, we would love to have your opinion and know what you think!

At any rate, we hope that this update will improve your experience with the Prologue!

Best wishes,