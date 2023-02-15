 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 15 February 2023

Hotfix v0.21.5 - Various Bug Fixes

Build 10553422

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that could cause a navigation hex not to appear after an event
  • Fixed issue where skills, statuses and items affecting max health and max mana were being calculated with Vitality when they should be calculated afterwards
  • Fixed issue where in some instances (Shield of Light, Shield of Retribution, Ghost Armor, Evasion) gaining a duplicate buff removes the previous version and does not apply the new one.
  • Fixed issue where the Armor value on Will to Survive was incorrect
  • Fixed issue that caused characters to sometimes have permanent hidden statuses applied to them
  • Fixed issue where in some cases event hexes couldn't be walked on in battle when they should be walkable
  • Fixed some issues that caused characters to have strange highlights

