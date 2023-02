Share · View all patches · Build 10553335 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

It has been a long journey to develop EVIL BELOW. Many ups and a few downs, but the game is finally done and available for everyone to experience.

Since the beginning until the very end, this project was developed by two people who wanted to create something different.

And starting today you get to experience our vision!

We hope you enjoy EVIL BELOW!