Empire Chronicles update for 15 February 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.217) - Minor Update

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.217) - Minor Update

  • Alchemy books can now be consumed to learn an alchemy recipe directly.
  • Alchemy books will now show with a green background in the misc. menu to better stand out against other items.
  • Alchemy recipes will not show -% chances below 0%.
  • Kira's drain strike now heals the whole party for 10% of max hp.
  • Shell, and Mass Shell added to Kira's skill tree, also accessible to Armand, Horace and Scarlett.
  • In Ashtondale Keep when purchasing weapons/armors you can now see all party members and their equipment.
  • Bug Fix: Skill grid had incorrect footstep sounds instead of cursor sounds on movement.
  • Bug Fix: Dampen Magic ++ was incorrectly targeting 1 enemy instead of all enemies.
  • Bug Fix: Dampen Magic +, Mass Shell, Mass Protect and Mass stone skin were incorrectly showing one animation per target instead of one animation for all targets.

