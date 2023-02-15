 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 15 February 2023

Tap Ninja v4.1.9 is live!

● Using the x5 Pet Summon now works by each Summoned Pet having a random Star level instead of all having the same one
● Summoning a Pet now won't lock you out of summoning another before re-opening the menu
● Fixed Ascension tree lines becoming white after a while
● Removed the phantom jester

