● Using the x5 Pet Summon now works by each Summoned Pet having a random Star level instead of all having the same one
● Summoning a Pet now won't lock you out of summoning another before re-opening the menu
● Fixed Ascension tree lines becoming white after a while
● Removed the phantom jester
Tap Ninja update for 15 February 2023
Tap Ninja v4.1.9 is live!
