Missing NPC's, performance, bug fixes + more | TOTH - 0.1.1.2

TOTH - 0.1.1.2

Changed

-Leather can now stack

-Shotgun stats changed slightly to be more realistic at range and also to differentiate the double barrel from the pump action better

-Placed containers can now be picked back up

Fixed

-Crosshair for hunting rifle being too low causing missed shots

-Fixed bandit leader not being able to see through his mask!

-Fixed needing to crouch to enter the basic wooden shelter base part

-Datapad no longer dropped on death

-Dying now lowers toxicity and infection rates to prevent death loop if dying due to either of these effects

-Equipped throwables now save and load correctly and no longer get stuck with a white box icon

-Zombies spinning in a circle

-Fixed garbage collection triggering too aggressively causing unlooted bodies to disappear

-Fixed a bug causing the wrong item to be sold in the shop

-Fixed AI in groups not responding to sounds or even the sight of players or enemies when spawned in as part of a group

-Fixed quest steps being able to be skipped preventing the quest from being completed

Performance

-Optimisations for lighting & fog

-Fixed a bug causing shadows to double up in places creating potential situations for large fps drops