Missing NPC's, performance, bug fixes + more | TOTH - 0.1.1.2

TOTH - 0.1.1.2
Changed
-Leather can now stack
-Shotgun stats changed slightly to be more realistic at range and also to differentiate the double barrel from the pump action better
-Placed containers can now be picked back up
Fixed
-Crosshair for hunting rifle being too low causing missed shots
-Fixed bandit leader not being able to see through his mask!
-Fixed needing to crouch to enter the basic wooden shelter base part
-Datapad no longer dropped on death
-Dying now lowers toxicity and infection rates to prevent death loop if dying due to either of these effects
-Equipped throwables now save and load correctly and no longer get stuck with a white box icon
-Zombies spinning in a circle
-Fixed garbage collection triggering too aggressively causing unlooted bodies to disappear
-Fixed a bug causing the wrong item to be sold in the shop
-Fixed AI in groups not responding to sounds or even the sight of players or enemies when spawned in as part of a group
-Fixed quest steps being able to be skipped preventing the quest from being completed
Performance
-Optimisations for lighting & fog
-Fixed a bug causing shadows to double up in places creating potential situations for large fps drops
