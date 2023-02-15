 Skip to content

I commissioned some bunnies update for 15 February 2023

V1.0.5 - Fixed brightness not applying to ingame canvas boarder

15 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I changed the main menu background look for this series, and it broke the brightness slider (you'd still get blindingly bright white boarders ingame, even if you put the brightness slider to 0%).

This is now fixed!

