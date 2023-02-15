Happy Valentine's Day! V0.863 Update

Hello Survivors!

Just in time for Valentine's day, hotfix 0.863 is out and addresses some bug reports, smaller suggestions, and bugs I've noticed in a few streaming videos. With the influx of new players, there have been some great feedback and bug reports coming in. I'll do what I can to fix issues as soon as possible, and implement suggestions that fit in the scope of the game. If I don't get your ideas up, stick around, it may come in a future update!

There were a couple of pretty serious bugs that led to lost equipment and inventory. These should be fixed now, but as always, send me your bug reports and suggestions! I am one person, but I'll do what I can to get to your questions/suggestions/bugs as soon as possible. Thank you all for your support, I'm feelin' the love!

0.863

-Reduced price of the tent

-Melee/NPC multi-hit issue should be resolved

-Vehicle trunk will now unlock once the vehicle is started

-Cost of repairs at a colony now matches the actual cost deducted

-NPC Melee issue constantly missing small enemies has been resolved

-Lowered the cost of threat level reduction, may remove this option in the future

-Radio tower initial Signal strength lowered from 25% to 10%

-Arachnophobia mode added to options

-Invert Y Axis added to options

-Added confirmation widget to take all in storage and multi-pickup. (Spacebar still cancels all menus quickly and number keys can be used for quick-select)

-Replaced branch crafting recipe with wood (Requires 4 branches, wood can be dismantled for 2 branches. branches can no longer be dismantled)

-Perception xp gain doubled on detect items while search active

-Vehicle battery drain issue fixed. If a radio song ends with no driver in that vehicle, the music would stop but the radio remained on.

-Fixed an issue where equipping a weapon while in a vehicle would destroy the item

-Melee attacking dead enemies still gave xp until they despawned

-Fixed an issue where drag and dropping equipped clothing onto an inventory slot would destroy the item if that slot is past the difference in inventory slots available

-Threat level would drop by one if saved/loaded during the daytime

-Demon fireball damage has been slightly reduced

-Hellhounds and Barghests can now fit through doorways

-Fixed an issue where starting the game in multiplayer would sometimes use player 2's profile date + time

-Swapping clothing would sometimes cause some inventory to be lost if past the sum of inventory slots available, now properly drop excess items on the ground

