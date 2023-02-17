 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 17 February 2023

Noble Fates 0.27.5.1 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Update 


Fix for Marquee Selection Crash  
Fix for Crash related to Portraits  
Fix for Crash related to Refueling  
Fix for Crash related to Animals  
Fix for Crash related to Digging  

Monster Moment  
Monsters are less likely to spawn within your base  
Monsters are less likely to spawn on roofs  
Monsters are less likely to spawn underground  
Monsters no longer attack stairs  
Improve Monster Targeting  
Discover all Monsters when event is Discovered  
Clicking the Notification Cycles Attackers  

Mage  
Fix unusable abilities when helping with Breach  
Fix ability icons not showing up during Breach  

Rabid Animal Moment  
Tamed Animals are less likely to start Rabid  
Clicking the Notification Cycles Animals  

Fixed Reports (thanks!)  
Items falling through floors on load  
Missing Build Tool during Guided Experience  

Movement  
Prevent cases where character become stuck for periods of time  
Improve Stuck Character resolution```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

