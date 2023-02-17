Noble Fates 0.27.5.1 Released!

Minor Update
Fix for Marquee Selection Crash
Fix for Crash related to Portraits
Fix for Crash related to Refueling
Fix for Crash related to Animals
Fix for Crash related to Digging
Monster Moment
Monsters are less likely to spawn within your base
Monsters are less likely to spawn on roofs
Monsters are less likely to spawn underground
Monsters no longer attack stairs
Improve Monster Targeting
Discover all Monsters when event is Discovered
Clicking the Notification Cycles Attackers
Mage
Fix unusable abilities when helping with Breach
Fix ability icons not showing up during Breach
Rabid Animal Moment
Tamed Animals are less likely to start Rabid
Clicking the Notification Cycles Animals
Fixed Reports (thanks!)
Items falling through floors on load
Missing Build Tool during Guided Experience
Movement
Prevent cases where character become stuck for periods of time
Prevent cases where character become stuck for periods of time

Improve Stuck Character resolution
