Noble Fates 0.27.5.1 Released!

Minor Update

Fix for Marquee Selection Crash Fix for Crash related to Portraits Fix for Crash related to Refueling Fix for Crash related to Animals Fix for Crash related to Digging Monster Moment Monsters are less likely to spawn within your base Monsters are less likely to spawn on roofs Monsters are less likely to spawn underground Monsters no longer attack stairs Improve Monster Targeting Discover all Monsters when event is Discovered Clicking the Notification Cycles Attackers Mage Fix unusable abilities when helping with Breach Fix ability icons not showing up during Breach Rabid Animal Moment Tamed Animals are less likely to start Rabid Clicking the Notification Cycles Animals Fixed Reports (thanks!) Items falling through floors on load Missing Build Tool during Guided Experience Movement Prevent cases where character become stuck for periods of time Improve Stuck Character resolution```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!