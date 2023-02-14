 Skip to content

Space Game: Star We There Yet? update for 14 February 2023

Patch Notes: V20.3: Peculiar Particles Patched Particularly Promptly

Share · View all patches · Build 10552999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Zero-Day voyagers! Thanks for playing, and happy Valentine's day. Here's your fixes and changes!

Patch Notes: Version 20.3

  • We've added a small banner message for sending broadcasts to players so you know if we're about to restart the server. We call it Bruce the Banner.
  • A race condition server crash has been fixed by ensuring only one person can enter the race at once. This is fair.
  • Particle effects for warping were crashing for a small subset of players. We've fixed this, and ejected the (ir)responsible engineer clones out the airlock.
  • Tweaked Practice Battles so they're more fair. The simulator was being a jerk.
  • A broken image for Leonidas doesn't occasionally show up in the settings gizmo. He's never broken. He's never bowed.
  • A white background image doesn't occasionally show up here either. This isn't the Matrix.

Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)

