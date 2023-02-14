Patch Notes: V20.3: Peculiar Particles Patched Particularly Promptly

Hey Zero-Day voyagers! Thanks for playing, and happy Valentine's day. Here's your fixes and changes!
Patch Notes: Version 20.3
- We've added a small banner message for sending broadcasts to players so you know if we're about to restart the server. We call it Bruce the Banner.
- A race condition server crash has been fixed by ensuring only one person can enter the race at once. This is fair.
- Particle effects for warping were crashing for a small subset of players. We've fixed this, and ejected the (ir)responsible engineer clones out the airlock.
- Tweaked Practice Battles so they're more fair. The simulator was being a jerk.
- A broken image for Leonidas doesn't occasionally show up in the settings gizmo. He's never broken. He's never bowed.
- A white background image doesn't occasionally show up here either. This isn't the Matrix.
Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)
Changed files in this update