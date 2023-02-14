Bug Fixing #1

Hi guys, thank you for a great launch.
I've gone through and fixed some of the most pressing issues, like soft locks, odd side quest related bugs, strange transition happenings. etc. etc.
I believe your save data SHOULD be unaffected by this update, but back it up just in case.
Here is a brief list of stuff I fixed up:
-Milly related issues
-Warmother Softlock
-Boss Fight Scene assets restarting on re-entry
-Pressing Start resetting the game for some players
-General bug fixes (I forgor) (It's been a busy day)
Here is a list of things I will be tackling in the future:
-Microsoft C++ Redist. Package Errors
-Controller issues for Dual Shock Controllers and Wireless Xbox One controllers
-Implement a proper pause menu (With a built in options menu instead of the F1 System)
-Other minor Bugs
And of course, any other major bugs that are reported are priority number one.
Pixel Game Maker is a fantastic engine but it can be a little unwieldy sometimes, so please bear with me while I get this to be the best it can be.
Other than these fixings, If the game does well/ (and honestly if I feel like it haha) I would like to improve a couple encounters. Mainly Deus Vain and the Warmother miniboss. Until then- Stability is my number one priority!
Thank you guys for playing, I hope you are enjoying the game despite the bugs some players have been encountering.
I'll do my best to make it stable, but I can only go so far without needing sleep!
Again, thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update