My Big Sister: Remastered now in Russian!

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN RUSSIAN!

I would like to personally thank MegaMix_Craft and R.Order for volunteering their time and efforts to translate My Big Sister: Remastered to Russian.

As well I have included a small patch alongside it:

Fixed Noodle Lady being interactable in the last chapter in the living room after "certain" events

Fixed Therapist's face appearing in the textbox when interacting with the brain.

Fixed The Butcher repeating dialogue about the knife once acquired it.

Fixed Sombria's interaction in the engine room of the train when she's not there.

Fixed various smaller bugs.

Things currently being worked on:

Spanish translation

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.1 to be precise) until your save files work again