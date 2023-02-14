 Skip to content

My Big Sister: Remastered update for 14 February 2023

My Big Sister: Remastered now in Russian!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN RUSSIAN!

I would like to personally thank MegaMix_Craft and R.Order for volunteering their time and efforts to translate My Big Sister: Remastered to Russian.

As well I have included a small patch alongside it:

  • Fixed Noodle Lady being interactable in the last chapter in the living room after "certain" events
  • Fixed Therapist's face appearing in the textbox when interacting with the brain.
  • Fixed The Butcher repeating dialogue about the knife once acquired it.
  • Fixed Sombria's interaction in the engine room of the train when she's not there.
  • Fixed various smaller bugs.

Things currently being worked on:

  • Spanish translation

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.1 to be precise) until your save files work again

