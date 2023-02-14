My Big Sister: Remastered now in Russian!

MY BIG SISTER IS NOW IN RUSSIAN!
I would like to personally thank MegaMix_Craft and R.Order for volunteering their time and efforts to translate My Big Sister: Remastered to Russian.
As well I have included a small patch alongside it:
- Fixed Noodle Lady being interactable in the last chapter in the living room after "certain" events
- Fixed Therapist's face appearing in the textbox when interacting with the brain.
- Fixed The Butcher repeating dialogue about the knife once acquired it.
- Fixed Sombria's interaction in the engine room of the train when she's not there.
- Fixed various smaller bugs.
Things currently being worked on:
- Spanish translation
Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!
To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.1 to be precise) until your save files work again
Changed files in this update