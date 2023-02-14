Patch Notes ER_EA_1.2.1

Patch ER_EA_1.2.1 is now available for NeAt_ER.
Thank you so much to everyone who has played and reported issues in #neat-er-discussion on our Discord and here on the Steam Community forums. In this update a few reported issues with ER_EA_1.2 have been resolved.
There is plenty more to come!
- Sunscorched Studios
- Fixed ability to pause during end screen of OP0 (Tutorial).
- Fixed ability to pause during lowering sequence of OP0 (Tutorial).
- Fixed unable to select Cutting Mode after Martial Law declaration in OP1 (Autopsy).
- Fixed progression lock if all POI's have been found and inspected before finishing observations in OP1 (Autopsy).
