Negative Atmosphere: Emergency Room update for 14 February 2023

Patch Notes ER_EA_1.2.1

Patch ER_EA_1.2.1 is now available for NeAt_ER.

Thank you so much to everyone who has played and reported issues in #neat-er-discussion on our Discord and here on the Steam Community forums. In this update a few reported issues with ER_EA_1.2 have been resolved.

There is plenty more to come!

  • Sunscorched Studios

  • Fixed ability to pause during end screen of OP0 (Tutorial).
  • Fixed ability to pause during lowering sequence of OP0 (Tutorial).
  • Fixed unable to select Cutting Mode after Martial Law declaration in OP1 (Autopsy).
  • Fixed progression lock if all POI's have been found and inspected before finishing observations in OP1 (Autopsy).

