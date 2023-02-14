 Skip to content

Tactic Legends Playtest update for 14 February 2023

0.84 Patch Notes

Patch Notes · Last edited 14 February 2023

Gameplay Changes:

  • Tutorial mode added (PvE) with ability to replay tutorial
  • Ranked mode turn timer now only skips your turn instead of forfeiting the match
  • Attack QTE meter now cycles 3 times instead of 2
  • Addition of landscape orientation for mobile
  • "Skip" button renamed to "End turn"
  • Improved responsiveness on controls and adjusted UI placement on PC
  • New music and sound effects added
  • Taunts temporarily removed

Improvements:

  • Updated graphical quality
  • Better optimization and frame rates
  • Updated character portrait UI
  • Selector updated to change colors based on the contents of the selected tile
  • Increased characters movement speed
  • Updated UI text and descriptions
  • Adjusted sound effect volume

Bug Fixes:

  • A disconnected player will now surrender the match
  • Multiple camera adjustments

