0.84 Patch Notes

Gameplay Changes:
- Tutorial mode added (PvE) with ability to replay tutorial
- Ranked mode turn timer now only skips your turn instead of forfeiting the match
- Attack QTE meter now cycles 3 times instead of 2
- Addition of landscape orientation for mobile
- "Skip" button renamed to "End turn"
- Improved responsiveness on controls and adjusted UI placement on PC
- New music and sound effects added
- Taunts temporarily removed
Improvements:
- Updated graphical quality
- Better optimization and frame rates
- Updated character portrait UI
- Selector updated to change colors based on the contents of the selected tile
- Increased characters movement speed
- Updated UI text and descriptions
- Adjusted sound effect volume
Bug Fixes:
- A disconnected player will now surrender the match
- Multiple camera adjustments
Changed files in this update