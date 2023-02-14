-
Added 3 new song to the game: Jump.ogg, Red.ogg and green.ogg made by Swampsesh check him out on spotify.
-
Added a new free item in the box!
-
Resolved a bug where the player could still move when choosing the game mode.
-
Resolved a glitch where user could generate any item and sell it to the marketplace.
-
VIP people can now earn 3X more xp for a total of 150xp with each ball forever.
Dodge It! Online update for 14 February 2023
Dodge It! Online v1.0.5 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update