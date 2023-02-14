 Skip to content

Dodge It! Online update for 14 February 2023

Dodge It! Online v1.0.5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10552568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 3 new song to the game: Jump.ogg, Red.ogg and green.ogg made by Swampsesh check him out on spotify.

  • Added a new free item in the box!

  • Resolved a bug where the player could still move when choosing the game mode.

  • Resolved a glitch where user could generate any item and sell it to the marketplace.

  • VIP people can now earn 3X more xp for a total of 150xp with each ball forever.

