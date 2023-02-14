SLARPG v1.1.3 Changelog

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! (And also happy birthday to our composer Bee!!!) What better day than today to put out the latest patch with some more tweaks and bug fixes?
v1.1.3 Changes
- For players with Additional Guidance mode toggled on, hint arrows pointing towards the keys have been added to The Anomaly.
- Mobile Hole Hounds will no longer drop the Cardboard Box item.
- After multiple reports of people thinking they had gotten stuck after finding the I.D. badges in the Neon Labyrinth, interacting with either the door OR the badge scanner will now unlock the door to the end of the dungeon.
- Corrected a couple dialogue logic errors relating to checks for whether or not the Resolute Paladin side quest had been finished.
- Additional modifications have been made to the parts of the third party "Effectus" anti-lag script that were causing occasional crashes when bumping into enemies.
- Other minor tweaks and fixes.
Changed files in this update