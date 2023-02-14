Update #9 - 7th Anniversary Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10552530 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 23:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Full Release version 2023-02-14 changelog:

More initial time in the Endurance Course (Course 1 To 6).

Stage notifications / times are now displayed higher - better vision when passing checkpoints.

Upgrading from x86 to x64 binaries for better compatibility and performance.

Leaderboards are now displayed on the Title Menu, new option to only display friends scores, and paging support by pressing L1/R1 or Left Stick / Arrows / WASD.

Stats are displayed on the Title Menu.

Updated the About section with flyers of current and upcoming games.

Super Night Riders was first released on Steam in February 2016 - 7 years ago.

Super Night Riders S1 (Season One) - the full remake - is planned for this year. Please add it to your wishlist to be notified on the release:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1836660

Super Night Riders S2 (Season Two) - the sequel with 100% new content - is also in the work.

Thanks for your support for all these years ːlyingcatː

baka-neko / neko.works