Super Night Riders update for 14 February 2023

Update #9 - 7th Anniversary Update!

Update #9 - 7th Anniversary Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Release version 2023-02-14 changelog:

  • More initial time in the Endurance Course (Course 1 To 6).
  • Stage notifications / times are now displayed higher - better vision when passing checkpoints.
  • Upgrading from x86 to x64 binaries for better compatibility and performance.
  • Leaderboards are now displayed on the Title Menu, new option to only display friends scores, and paging support by pressing L1/R1 or Left Stick / Arrows / WASD.
  • Stats are displayed on the Title Menu.
  • Updated the About section with flyers of current and upcoming games.

Super Night Riders was first released on Steam in February 2016 - 7 years ago.

Super Night Riders S1 (Season One) - the full remake - is planned for this year. Please add it to your wishlist to be notified on the release:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1836660

Super Night Riders S2 (Season Two) - the sequel with 100% new content - is also in the work.

Thanks for your support for all these years ːlyingcatː
baka-neko / neko.works

