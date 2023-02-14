-Added weapon effect transparency and skill effect transparency sliders in settings
-Updated technique and cultivation method selection ui and text font size, some previous undisplayable texts should now be displayed
-Fixed a bug where a loaded run that has thunder innate body type can cause the loaded chis other than thunder chi to be changed to thunder chi
-Updated status damage description in chi descriptions: Status damage is affected by 50% of elemental attack and 50% of physical attack/level/chis/extra damage
-Added hints for ? in soul enhancement window: 1:Become demonic and the path of xian is hidden, 2:Mortals can only train body
-Added xian and body cultivator hints in one click switch talent button in soul enhancement
-Added tips for dash and pill usage in tutorial
-Updated lightning ball combo description
-Considering the lag caused by the amount of damage counts of crescent blade combo and hidden fan spin combo, updated their combo effect: x5 damage counts-> Apply 4 extra bleed stack on hit
-Updated release soul feature: Gain 2 secs damage immunity upon soul release
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 14 February 2023
Update Notes for Feb 15
