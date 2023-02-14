 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 14 February 2023

Hotfix 0.4.0.4 - Experimental Branch Only

The following changes are only for the experimental branch.

0.4.0.4 (2/14/2023)

  • Tweaked white tubes to be a little less bright.
  • Bug fix - Sorting House rendering incorrectly.
  • Bug fix - Tubes not linking with Sorting House sometimes.
  • Bug fix - View overlays wrapping around after 100% back to 0%.
  • Crash fix - (Mac only) Startup crash with Vulkan dylib missing.
  • Crash fix - When placing two sorting houses next to each other.
  • Crash fix - Early game, getting a building mission from another faction.
  • Crash fix - When using the destroy area tool on a tube.
  • Crash fix - When placing maglev tubes in certain configurations.
  • Crash fix - When sometimes switching the view overlays.
  • Performance - Basic performance improvements for tubes.
  • Performance - Issue that occurred when a tube blockage happens fixed.
  • Performance - Issue with high amount of tube intersections.
  • Performance - Fixed Launchpad performance issue.

