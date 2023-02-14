Hotfix 0.4.0.4 - Experimental Branch Only

The following changes are only for the experimental branch.
0.4.0.4 (2/14/2023)
- Tweaked white tubes to be a little less bright.
- Bug fix - Sorting House rendering incorrectly.
- Bug fix - Tubes not linking with Sorting House sometimes.
- Bug fix - View overlays wrapping around after 100% back to 0%.
- Crash fix - (Mac only) Startup crash with Vulkan dylib missing.
- Crash fix - When placing two sorting houses next to each other.
- Crash fix - Early game, getting a building mission from another faction.
- Crash fix - When using the destroy area tool on a tube.
- Crash fix - When placing maglev tubes in certain configurations.
- Crash fix - When sometimes switching the view overlays.
- Performance - Basic performance improvements for tubes.
- Performance - Issue that occurred when a tube blockage happens fixed.
- Performance - Issue with high amount of tube intersections.
- Performance - Fixed Launchpad performance issue.
