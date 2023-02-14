Hotfixes 2/14/2023

Hello Adventurers!
This is a small group of hotfixes we wanted to get in this week. We appreciate all the feedback.
Improvements
Gameplay
- Optimizated pool size of Umatoxians' effect and disable require world data
- Fixed search results for finding groups, all available groups should now show in party finder.
- Fixed Eviscerate attack sequence to be normalized increasing accuracy of hit detection
- Fixed Slash attack sequence to be normalized increasing accuracy of hit detection.
- Fixed issue with Dwarf Miners in the Grasslands, they have returned to the ground.
- Fixed issue where Cleave Damage would not show up on 2H Champion weapons resulting in fewer stats appearing than expected.
