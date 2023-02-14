 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Secrets of the Temple update for 14 February 2023

Patch 16!

Share · View all patches · Build 10552424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Time for an updated game version!

Whats New?
Only 1 Ancient Coin to collect in each level!
once you have all 4, thats it, (SO FAR)!

Find bugs and let me know! Thanks for everyone's patience!

Changed files in this update

Secrets of the Temple Depot Depot 1916421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link