0.9.0 released

Hello, this is the last release that addresses specific bugs from backlog.

It doesn't add more of new futures, but rather completes what we have established already.

Release 0.9.0

New features

2 new N.E.S. tracks for original album

2 new N.E.S. tracks for ambience album

Changes

campaign view of rules improved

blocks dropped not showed any more for switcheroo game over screen

improved controller support

Fixes

whole campaign missions text grammar fixed

going leaderboards from game over widget and then to new game closes game over widget now

check for survive condition not to be equal to 0 added

all sounds are played through fxlib now

fixed a bug when volumes was set to 0 then music was looping in switching tracks

statistics works better in smaller window

Known issues

game store page screenshots outdated

For the last release and going out of the early access, not much is needed.

I want to leave the game here for a while for potential requests or bug reports.

In addition to that, I need to update the store page and see how the game performs at steam deck, and complete the last original music track.

After that, the game will be considered completed and will finally leave early access.

As I mentioned before, future updates will come based on needs.

Hope you will find this version interesting and that you have peace in your mind and peace around you.

Take care!