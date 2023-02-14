- tutorial and skill bugs fixed
- troop requirements for medals are easier
- enemies no longer stay "highlighted" on tactics screen after using a screen
Winter Falling update for 14 February 2023
hotfix 14feb
Patchnotes via Steam Community
