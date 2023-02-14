 Skip to content

Winter Falling update for 14 February 2023

hotfix 14feb

Build 10552363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • tutorial and skill bugs fixed
  • troop requirements for medals are easier
  • enemies no longer stay "highlighted" on tactics screen after using a screen

