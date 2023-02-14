- Fixed missing restart mission button after daily challenge runs out of restart.
- Made Desert and Snow terrain slightly darker and easier on the eyes.
- Improved minions behavior.
HellEscape update for 14 February 2023
Small patch (graphics improvements and bugfix)
