HellEscape update for 14 February 2023

Small patch (graphics improvements and bugfix)

  • Fixed missing restart mission button after daily challenge runs out of restart.
  • Made Desert and Snow terrain slightly darker and easier on the eyes.
  • Improved minions behavior.

