Update 12 - Sacrifice

As we already mentioned in another post: Update 12 contains all the content of version 1.0, so it can be considered an open beta of the final version. Basically, we didn't think it would be fair to hold the content until the game was ported to the other platforms (consoles).

To begin, we rebalanced the entire game. The main story is finally complete and the idea is for players to experience more fluid gameplay during the campaign. For those who like a challenge, the endgame will provide greater difficulty.

Let's dive into other changes!

Main Changes

New Main Story

Quests rework

New final boss

Hunt

Ascension Mode

New Quests & Endgame Challenges

Bestiary improved

3 new endgame depths

Achievements

And much more!

Adore's Story

As the game evolved, so did the story. Adore now features a complete and immersive story.

Draknar, the God of Creatures is dead and a curse inflicted by Ixer is spreading, taking control of all creatures that inhabit Gatedrik. But the last spark of Draknar's flame fell on Lukha, an apprentice of the adorers and Draknar's last hope.

Lukha, during his journey to retrieve the Divine Essence and revive Draknar, not only discovers many secrets of the immense and mysterious world of Gaterdrik, but also perfects the art of taming and creating a strong bond with his creatures who will fight by his side.

Endgame activities

Completing the main story is just the beginning of your journey in Gaterdrik.

To help you complete your collection of creatures, even blessed and super-blessed, the Hunt mode was created.

If you prefer a challenge to test your ability to adapt to different situations, we have the Ascension mode.

And for those who want to prove themselves as adorers with their team of favorite creatures, you can venture into new depths.

Hunts

The name says it all, now experienced adorers will have the chance to hunt rare creatures more objectively. But of course, it won't be easy.

Using essences, you'll have to track them down until you find them, and then you'll have the chance to capture the creature you want so much.

But don't let the opportunity slip away! Otherwise, you will have to re-track the creature.

To hunt a normal creature, a small essence will be needed, for a blessed creature, two small essences will be enough, and finally the super blessed creature, will need three medium essences.

Legendary creatures will not be out of the hunt, but will cost higher-level essences.

Ascension

How about a new way to test your true ability to adapt?

The best adorers are those who manage to take advantage of the situation presented to them. And creating the best team with the creatures available to you is a way to prove yourself to Draknar.

To complete, in this new mode, you will have to finish it using 6 different teams. Totaling 24 unique creatures used.

And each team will have to face a shorter version of an expedition.

You will use your own creatures that you captured during the game. You can even go out in search of capturing new creatures, improving them, and creating new synergies to create the team that will be able to complete the ascension.

You can play the entire Ascension at depth V. However, if you want an even greater challenge, you can choose one of the endgame depths: VI, VII or VIII.

New Depths

As the main campaign has been condensed into five depths, there are now three new endgame depths: VI, VII, and VIII that come bundled with modifiers, increasing thus the difficulties in the maps.

After completing the story, each endgame depth will come with a set of core quests that serve as a challenge for you to complete that depth.

The new depths will have interaction with expeditions, where scrolls collected at those depths will lead to expeditions at those depths. In ascension mode, it is also possible to select an endgame depth for a greater challenge.

Remembering that these endgame depths are optional. If you want to stay at Depth V, you will still have access to all of the game's content.

Achievments

Who doesn't like some achievements, right?

Achievements have finally been implemented in this new update!

For those who like to have fun collecting them or even those who are looking for more challenging ones, we are introducing 49 achievements!

Patch Notes

Below is a list of the main changes.

News, Reworks & Adjustments

New main story.

New Hunt mode.

New Ascension mode.

Achievements added.

21:9 is now supported.

Control adjustments.

New depths.

Adjusted blessed creature spawn.

Adjusted default controls.

Changed: fullscreen mode to fullscreen exclusive.

New endgame quests and restructuring of old quests.

Human boss songs will now only play after entering the arena.

Added loading screen when entering and exiting dungeons.

New cutscenes.

Added end credits scene.

Balance

Number of areas per map adjusted.

Chance to find blessed and super blessed creatures in chests increased.

Blessed creatures will now only appear after the 'Curse Studies' quest is completed.

Statues now spawn in normal objectives, expeditions, and ascension.

Now dragons will only appear after completing the main quest.

Sphere escort event now only from the third depth instead of the second.

Cost of shards changed to 150 gold.

Number of areas to be cleared in the beast quest changed from 6 to 5.

Chance for human bosses to perform a skill reduced to 10%.

Removed cost for expeditions.

Reduced cooking cost from 15/30/60 to 5/10/15 gold.

Reduced cost of Dish of the Day.

Krongur: reduced damaged of the "punch the ground" attack

Nira: recuded damage of the basic attack and poison

Azuno basic attack is now of the type: magic

Expeditions can now have difficulty: Easy, Medium, Hard, and Very Hard.

Adjustments to difficulty modifiers.

Increased the number of creatures in the shrine from 39 to 50.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Shaz remaining blinded after flying during Bakiz's special.

Fixed: Number of materials not updating after an artifact upgrade.

Fixed: The wrong tree on the farm.

Fixed: Error if the player died during the tutorial.

Fixed: Depth not changing on the controller.

Fixed Dommu synergy slow not working correctly.

Fixed Wrong text on Krongur's stun synergy when synergy was activated.

Fixed Raad's dodge not working.

Fixed interaction of activating mount and entering a portal.

Fixed: Switching between WASD and Mouse/Keyboard would make both modes active at the same time.

Fixed Bakiz not blocking Zella's attack.

Fixed: Zella's AoE attack.

Fixed Icy not disabling her attack collision.

Fixed Kriza's voracity synergy not working during special.

Fixed Gryin without walking animation.

Fixed Azuno not teleporting to targets.

Fixed player Collider deactivating after Tzena's attack.

Fixed Kyn not appearing on expeditions.

Fixed Death Skull with the wrong amount of shards and gold when collecting.

Fixed: Selecting “don't save changes” in the controls menu would still save changes.

Fixed the player not starting with the selected creature of the same species when starting an expedition.

Fixed: Creature being captured sound activating, even if the player is not in range of the target.

Fixed: Numerous UI bugs.

Fixed: Level-up alerts and traits not showing up on the screen.

Fixed player triggering walk animation after dodging while the quest dialog is active.

Fixed: Player stuck in place while dodging.

Fixed: Creatures with armor spawning at the first depth.

Fixed Zarkee's Special not triggering.

